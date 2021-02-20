Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 8.3% Higher

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.21. 163,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 358,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

HYFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

