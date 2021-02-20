HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $10,241.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00086800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00082020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00425396 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

