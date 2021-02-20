Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells 2,375 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $21,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 102,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

