Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 982,051 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75.

MDLZ traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,025,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,872. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3,211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 741,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 718,650 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.