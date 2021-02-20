Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 635,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

