Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $72.37. 1,246,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,736,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTLA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,349,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,624,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,700 shares of company stock worth $28,543,263. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

