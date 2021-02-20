Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.86. 13,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

