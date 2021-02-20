Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $3,000,043.84 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84.
IRDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 1,199,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
