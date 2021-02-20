Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $3,000,043.84 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84.

IRDM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 1,199,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,502,000 after buying an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.