iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $84.07

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and traded as high as $85.60. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 90,607 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

