Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $23.16. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 38,708 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
