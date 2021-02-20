Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $23.16. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 38,708 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. Analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

