KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 607 ($7.93).

A number of research firms recently commented on KAZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of KAZ traded up GBX 27.60 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 853.60 ($11.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,842. The firm has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 860 ($11.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 747.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 635.09.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.