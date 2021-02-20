Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $75.93 million and $15.00 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $379.66 or 0.00674375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00528858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00067304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00067694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.18 or 0.00421304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

