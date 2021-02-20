Kristine Anne Lewis Sells 200,000 Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Stock

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) (CVE:NCI) Director Kristine Anne Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,326,749 shares in the company, valued at C$996,238.69.

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (NCI.V) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. NTG Clarity Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$10.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

