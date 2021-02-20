Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $99.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.40.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,530,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840,887 shares of company stock worth $236,325,091.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.59. 1,767,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

