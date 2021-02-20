LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. 287,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,003. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.