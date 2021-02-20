Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Down 0.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.87. 373,114 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGF/B. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.