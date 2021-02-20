Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $5,319.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.39 or 0.00357927 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001296 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.78 or 1.00741942 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 711,895,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

