LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading 6.6% Higher

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $1.95. 5,254,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 24,033,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

