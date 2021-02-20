Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.54 or 0.03555356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00433189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $727.08 or 0.01294746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00495664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00441749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00317627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

