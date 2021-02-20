Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WMT traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $392.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
