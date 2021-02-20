Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $392.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

