Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.88. 1,837,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 479,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.61.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.
