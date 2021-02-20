Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.88. 1,837,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 479,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

