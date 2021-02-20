Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $5.18. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 27,341 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

