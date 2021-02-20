Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Trading 17.5% Higher

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY)’s share price traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.32. 11,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in India. The company also provides GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.

