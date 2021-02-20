MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 179,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

