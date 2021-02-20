MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.30

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €130.30 ($153.29) and traded as high as €143.00 ($168.24). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) shares last traded at €141.45 ($166.41), with a volume of 244,799 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €121.31 ($142.71).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €130.63.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

