Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Metacrine stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,762. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,469,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,593,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,273,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

