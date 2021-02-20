Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $46.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.20 million and the highest is $46.37 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $185.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $204.41 million, with estimates ranging from $193.28 million to $210.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,645 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. 385,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.