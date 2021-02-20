Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 7.7%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.62. 725,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 368,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $751.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

