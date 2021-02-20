Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,107. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.