Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,107. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $456.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

