New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Amgen worth $277,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.33. 45,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,815. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

