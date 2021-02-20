Nexus (NXS) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $73.47 million and $2.15 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,787,255 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

