Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPI shares. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. 243,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,028. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

