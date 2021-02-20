Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Up 6.9%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shares were up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 844,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 841,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $317,106. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 192.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.