Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,777. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

In other news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

