Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 614,148 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

