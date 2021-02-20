Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Sells $2,349,156.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $81.95. 190,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Patrick Industries by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

