PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Capitalization Tops $11.00 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $11.00 million and $400,029.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.00536062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00069264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00081143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.46 or 0.00425045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029974 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,961,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

