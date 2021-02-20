Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 6.5%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 309,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 125,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.
Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.
Read More: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.