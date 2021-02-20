Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 6.5%

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 309,226 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 125,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Potbelly by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

