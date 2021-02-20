PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20

Shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $7.59. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 161,880 shares.

PRGX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $179.06 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

