Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading Up 6%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 1,433,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 826,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The stock has a market cap of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

