Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post $52.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.91 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $224.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.51 million to $225.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $239.36 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $258.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

PBYI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 234,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,332. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

