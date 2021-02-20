PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PVH posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

In related news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in PVH by 20.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in PVH by 16.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

