Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,360.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $360,145.54 and $43,360.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000110 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare,

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

