Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $27.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.71. Quidel has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

