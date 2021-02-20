Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

RBA traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 2,246,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

