Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $57.12. Approximately 451,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 484,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.
RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.
The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
