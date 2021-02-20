Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDS.B. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:RDS.B traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 2,260,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,062. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

