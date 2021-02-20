Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.92 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 3,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

