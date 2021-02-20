Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.03

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 9.81 ($0.13). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.61 ($0.13), with a volume of 101,222 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.07.

About Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (SSA.L) (LON:SSA)

AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.

