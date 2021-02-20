Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $933.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce sales of $933.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $904.00 million and the highest is $966.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $852.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.96. 552,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,360. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,277,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,364 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,715. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

